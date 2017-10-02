Community in Shock After Hudson Valley Woman Allegedly Kills Father of Children

Many Hudson Valley residents are in shock after a popular local gymnastics coach was allegedly murdered by the mother of his children.

On Wednesday around 2:15 a.m., 29-year-old Nicole Addimando flagged down police to report an incident with her gymnastics coach boyfriend inside their Town of Poughkeepsie apartment.

Police soon found Christopher Grover dead from a gunshot wound. Addimando, a 2007 FDR graduate, was later charged with second-degree murder, a felony.

“This is so sad. I knew both of them. This is shocking to me very shocking,” Stephanie Parker wrote on Mr Todd’s Gymnastics Facebook page. “Praying for his family especially his children and all the lives he has touched.”

Grover was the head-coach at Mr. Todd’s Gymnastics in Poughkeepsie.

“Our bodies are numb, the tears keep flowing, sick to our stomach and so many other feelings. Still in disbelief and can't figure out why this is all happening,” Mr. Todd Gymanstic Owners, Todd and Marisa, wrote on Facebook. “Chris and Nikki have both touched many lives at our gym. I am friends with Nikki as well and just don't know what life brought to her but our thoughts are with her and her family as well.”

According to his obituary, Grover graduated from Red Hook High School in 2006. He previously coached gymnastics at Fly High Gymnastics in Red Hook.

Grover is survived by his two children. A wake is scheduled for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook.

