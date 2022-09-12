Popular Community Event Returns Again to East Fishkill, NY

Mark down September 17th on your calendar. September is already flying by and before you know it the month will be ending. It can be hard to keep track of everything going on in the Hudson Valley. Sometimes we need to take a moment and really see what's up.

A very popular community day that's hosted by one Hudson Valley town is coming back and residents are very excited about it.

What Event Will Be Going on in East Fishkill, NY?

It's going to be great, East Fishkill Community Day is returning and it will be held at the Hopewell Rec on 392 Route 376.

What exactly Will Be Going On?

A ton of fun stuff, there's going to be a parade, car show, food, fireworks, great food and more. Fireworks are a great way to still make it feel like summer in the Hudson Valley.

More Information:

We're throwing a lot of information at you, if you need more on the event or what will be going on click here. Send us a picture on the station app if you go.

Other events going on in the Hudson Valley:

Speaking of community, a cool community harvest festival will be happening and it will be a great way to get everyone together. Another cool way to spend some time is at a HUGE yard sale that will be going on soon and you can pick out goods for your home. If you're brave enough, you can also do some ghost hunting in the Hudson Valley.

We are still talking about fun things, here are restaurants that have a great dining experience and whiskey that is made in the area:

