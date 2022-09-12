New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by New York State Police during what's described as a "mental health crisis."

On Saturday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation is underway after a New York State trooper fatally shot a man in Ulster County, New York.

New York State Police Investigating Trooper Involved Shooting in Ulster County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Friday, September 9, 2022, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing.

When responding patrols arrived, they encountered what police describe as a "distraught male." That man was later identified as 41-year-old Daniel K. McAlpin. McAlpin was inside the Ulster County home armed with a large knife, according to New York State Police.

"Law enforcement officers attempted to engage McAlpin in conversation, however, he was non-compliant and ignored repeated commands to drop the knife," New York State Police said in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Man Fatally Shot By Police In Town of Wawarsing, New York

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

An officer tased McAlpin, in an attempt to take him into custody, police say. However, he advanced toward the officers while threatening them with the knife, according to New York State Police. That's when another officer fatally shot McAlpin, officials say.

"A second Trooper then discharged his issued firearm, striking McAlpin who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police," New York State Police added in a press release.

New York State Police add the investigation is ongoing and future updates will be posted when they become available.

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

These Are The 9 Richest Places To Live in New York State

Top Things New Yorkers Do After Work Friday