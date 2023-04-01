Dutchess County Seeking Members for The Commission on Human Rights

The Dutchess County Government is reaching out to the community to let people know that applications are still open for those interested in joining the Dutchess County Commission on Human Rights. The Commission is seeking individuals who are dedicated to the cause of human rights and who seek to ensure Dutchess County is an inclusive place for all.

The Dutchess County Commission on Human Rights' mission is "Defending Human Rights, Bridging Differences, and Embracing Diversity." Dutchess County is committed to ensuring its community is inclusive and respectful for all. The goal is that human rights of every individual is protected and championed.

For those who believe they have a human rights issue, they should contact The Commission so they can discuss the situation with them and help decide the best course of action. This could include, but not limited to, filing a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights White Plains Office.

There has been tremendous interest in The Commission's work and a process was developed for those interested in serving on the Commission. The Commission's Nominating Workgroup will guide the application process as it is comprised of both the Commission staff and volunteers and members from the County government.

Below is the Nominating Workgroup's tasks and timeline during the application process:

Review submissions: The committee will review all applications submitted by the deadline and identify candidates to interview.

Conduct Interviews: Interviews of selected candidates will take place.

Make recommendations: Commission member will make recommendations to the County Executive and Chairman of the Dutchess County Legislature.

Applicant notification: All applicants will be notified within 30 - 45 days after appointments have been made.

The application deadline is tomorrow, March 31st. Apply here if interested.

