Closing Time: Beloved Hudson Valley Movie Theater Forced To Close
It's the end of an era, the only movie theater in one Hudson Valley hometown is closing.
In May, Hudson Valley Post reported on a puzzling plan that would transform the theater into something the area has far too many of.
Changes For Showtime Cinemas In Newburgh, New York?
During a Town of Newburgh planning board hearing, a company presented a proposed plan to turn Showtime Cinemas into a storage facility, according to Showtime Cinemas.
Officials with the movie theater say similar plans have been submitted in the past.
"Although similar proposals which been submitted in prior years past have always failed to materialize, we felt it was important to address this latest situation as it unfolds. At this point, we are FULLY OPEN and plan to remain operating for the foreseeable future," Showtime Cinemas stated on Facebook in March.
There are around 20 storage facilities in the Newburgh, New York area, according to Google Maps.
Showtime Cinemas In Orange County, New York Is Closing
On Thursday, officials shared news that upset many Hudson Valley residents. The only movie theater in the Newburgh/New Windsor is closing for good.
"It is with great sadness that we bring forth this announcement of our official closing date. Since 2020 we had a massive battle to fight and we overcame it. We came out on the other side and continued to battle with our property being sold numerous times to storage facilities," company officials stated on Facebook. "Unfortunately, the time has come that we lost our fighting battle. We are saddened that we have to say our goodbyes."
Closing Date Set, Limited Hours Until Closing
The official closing date is Sept. 15. However, until closing the movie theater "will be limiting our hours to weekends only."
The location has been a movie theater in Newburgh for almost 40 years. UA Movies opened up the theater in early 1987. It later was taken over by Hoyts. The theater became what's called today, Showtime Cinemas, in late 2003.
Newburgh residents will have to drive to Fishkill, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, or Middletown to enjoy a movie once Showtime officially closes.
What To Do With Gift Cards, Vouchers
Showtime Cinemas will be accepting gift cards and any non-expired vouchers until September 15th, 2024.
"Thank you again for a fantastic 20 years and we look forward to seeing the community for their last visits over the next few weekends," Showtime Cinemas states.
