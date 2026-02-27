Turns out the Clinton's closed-door meetings regarding Jeffrey Epstein have huge ties to the Hudson Valley.

The Clintons will continue their closed door depositions with a Republican-led Oversight Committee in Hudson Valley today.

Clinton's Epstein Meetings Have Massive Ties To The Hudson Valley

On Thursday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was interviewed behind closed doors in a videotaped deposition in Chappaqua, New York.

She said she did not personally know Jeffrey Epstein and never went to his island. After months of delays, the closed-door in-person interview was videotaped inside or near the Clinton's Lower Hudson Valley home.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer says lawmakers heard a "productive" deposition regarding her family's relationship to Epstein, adding that video of the proceedings would be released soon.

The deposition was briefly halted after a conservative influencer leaked a photo from inside the room, which he says was given to him by Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert, in violation of committee rules.

Bill Clinton To Meet Today

Former President Bill Clinton will testify before the House Oversight Committee today over his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday.

He's set to get similar questions as his wife. His hearing is also set to be held in or near the Clinton's Westchester County home.

Bill Clinton's name also appears in the files, and he's admitted to having dealings with Epstein, including traveling on his private plane.

On Thursday, Hillary Clinton accused Republicans of trying to keep focus off of President Trump, whose name appears numerous times in the so-called Epstein files and who was once a friend of the financier.

Both Clintons have called for the hearings to be public.

