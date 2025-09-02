Beautiful Upstate New York Lake One Of America&#8217;s Clearest

Beautiful Upstate New York Lake One Of America’s Clearest

A beautiful lake in New York is one of America's clearest.

The Boutique Adventurer just named the clearest lakes in America. One lake from Upstate New York made the list.

Lake George Is One Of America's Clearest Lakes

The Boutique Adventurer says Lake George is a lake you should consider visiting.

"The Queen of the American Lakes, Lake George New York State will impress you. It’s one of the biggest and clearest lakes in the USA," the Boutique Adventurer states.

Boutique Adventure named Lake George, which has 300 islands and about 100 miles of shoreline, as the third clearest lake in America.

Lake George Is Also New York's Cleanest Lake

It's probably know surprise that the clearest lake in New York is also the cleanest.

Reader's Digest recently said Lake George is the best lake in New York for swimming. To make the Reader's Digest list, each lake had be considered clean.

Lake George was named the cleanest lake in America by A-Z Animals, while other publications believe the lake has some of the "bluest waters" in the United States.

Thomas Jefferson Called Lake George America's Most Beautiful

In 1791, while visiting Lake George, one of our Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson, called Lake George "the most beautiful water I ever saw."

Celeb Power Couple Vacations In Lake George

New York Jets great Sauce Gardner and his famous girlfriend, rapper Ice Spice, recently vacationed at Lake George.

