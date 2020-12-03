City of Kingston Forced to Re-Instate Certain COVID Protocols

The City of Kingston, along with Mayor Steve Noble, have made the tough decision to reinstate a certain number of Covid protocols. Why? The increased number of reported Covid cases in Ulster County.

From the Mayor's Press Release, here are the changes already back in place:

All City offices will be closed to the public except by appointment. The public is encouraged to utilize drop boxes at each building and online services.

Administrative staff with the ability to work from home are asked to do so starting Monday. The City’s mask policy will continue to be enforced - masks must be worn within 6’ of another employee or a member of the public, and in all common areas of municipal buildings. Departments have the ability to enforce stricter policies based upon the specific layout of their offices. Employees will continue to follow requirements to self-administer temperature checks before coming to work in the morning. Additional cleaning protocols will be implemented by departments and in vehicles as needed.

The Building Safety Division will suspend all routine Health and Safety Apartment Inspections, but will continue to respond to health and safety complaints.

All Parks and Recreation public programming, except childcare at the Rondout and Hodge Centers, will be suspended.

The above restrictions will be in place until further notice. If you are wondering about trash and recycling, at this time, they will still be picked up on your current schedule and there will be no 'interruption to water, sewer, or other City services'.'

If you need more information or have questions, you can contact the Ulster County Recovery Service Center at (845-443-8888) and get more info can be found at: https://covid19.ulstercountyny.gov/.