Are Unregistered Cars Allowed in Your Yard in New York?

We’ve all seen them, perhaps you’ve got one sitting at your house right now – unregistered and junk cars on someone’s law, but is it legal for the vehicle to be there?

Get our free mobile app

In New York State, it is generally not illegal to keep an unregistered vehicle on your private property but there could be specific regulations or restrictions imposed by local counties or towns depending on where you live.

According to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), it is generally not illegal to keep an unregistered vehicle on private property. Private property owners have the right to park and store their vehicles on their land, regardless of whether or not they are registered.

However, it is important to note that local municipalities and homeowner associations may have their own regulations or restrictions in place regarding the storage of unregistered vehicles. These rules are put in place to maintain the aesthetic appeal of neighborhoods and prevent the accumulation of unused or abandoned vehicles.

Most of the time having one unregistered vehicle on your private property is no big deal, but there are sometimes restrictions including limitations on the number of unregistered vehicles that can be stored on a property and time limits for how long an unregistered vehicle can be kept without proper registration. Additionally, some areas may require that unregistered vehicles be kept in a designated storage area such as a garage or behind a fence, out of public view.

If you’re not sure what the rules are where you live, you should reach out to your local municipality or homeowner association for specific information as they will be able to provide you with the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding the storage of unregistered vehicles on private property.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

