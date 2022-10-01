Video: Remarkably Chubby Bear Joins HV Family For A Snack

Patrick Walsh couldn't believe what he was seeing just feet away from where he was standing. "Look at that man, that's awesome. Right in my own backyard", he narrated as he filmed an extra-chubby black bear sauntering out of the woods and onto his property. What happened next was even more exciting.

Black Bear in Hyde Park, NY

"This is the best video I have seen. People always post pictures... but never this good", posted a fascinated viewer. They weren't alone; Patrick's whole family seemed to gather at their back window to stare at the bear as it settled in to snack on a neighbor's bird feeder, just a preview of the action that was yet to come. (Caution, videos below contain language that is NSFW).

Black Bear Diet in the Hudson Valley

"Hey, what's up buddy? How are you? "You enjoying your bird seeds?", Patrick asked the bear as it ripped the bird feeder off its post. The bear seemed to look up and make eye contact before it decided to show off a little more with an exciting finale with a quick scramble up a tree.

Black Bears Climbing Trees

Patrick's next video shows the rotund omnivore nearly 20 feet in the air, perched on a branch. "CAUTION", warned a concerned commenter. "[the bear] can be down that tree in seconds... don't get close and keep the kids safe." So what should you do if you encounter a black bear?

The Humane Society says the safest approach is to try and scare the bear away. While facing the bear and making yourself seem as big as possible, experts recommend making loud sounds or even using wood blocks, pots, or any other nearby objects that will make as much noise as possible. While black bears normally aren't aggressive, in case of an attack you are encouraged to fight back and not to play dead. And remember: NEVER feed a bear.

Bear on Campus at SUNY New Paltz NY On Thursday (June 23, 2022) this unassuming good-size black bear wandered onto campus and decided to climb a tree. The SUNY New Paltz Police along with the NYS DEC Police monitored the situation on-site. They were able to encourage the campus visitor to return home without incident.