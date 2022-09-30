Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game
Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured.
On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy.
Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game
A witness at the scene tells Hudson Valley Post everyone started running when gunshots were heard. People began fleeing the scene, pushing others to get to safety. The shooting reportedly happened in or near the parking lot at NFA.
The game was supposed to be a celebration of youth. With many young children on the field and in the stands for youth football night.
"Youth Football Night tonight as we battle undefeated Warwick! Game starts at 7pm …Round up the Squad!!," Newburgh Football wrote on Facebook Friday morning.
Confirmed Shooting At Newburgh, Orange County, New York High School
Just before 11 p.m. on Friday the Newburgh Enlarged City School District confirmed the shooting. Releasing the following statement:
This evening there was a shooting incident on the grounds on one our high school campuses, outside of the security perimeter for an event taking place. We are thankful for the quick and thorough response of our local law enforcement agencies and security personnel. At this time, there is limited information that we can provide as we wait for a thorough investigation to be conducted.Our Critical Stress Management (CISM) Team is preparing to help students and families who may need support during this time. More specific information will be provided soon.
School officials stress anyone with information should school the City of Newburgh Police Department.
"We urge anyone with information about tonight’s incident to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous," the Newburgh Enlarged City School District stated.
Multiple Reported Shooting Victims
A witness told Hudson Valley Post multiple people were shot. Reports on social media say a number of victims were sent to St. Luke's Hospital.
The City of Newburgh Police Department told Hudson Valley Post they could not comment on the "active investigation," confirming a police presence at the Newburgh, New York high school.
5-Year-Old Shot Riding Bike In Newburgh, New York Man Killed
The shooting happened about 24 hours after a Hudson Valley father was killed and a 5-year-child while riding a bike.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 7:07 p.m., City of Newburgh officers on patrol heard gunfire in the area of Washington Street and Clark Street in the City of Newburgh.
Arriving officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
“It is disheartening to see this child’s innocent face lying in a hospital bed, crying in pain. As a community, we need to take a stand against gun violence and demand we put a stop to the trauma that continues to be inflicted on our children, our youth and our City," Gomerez stated.