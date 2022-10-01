Wappingers, NY Pet Rescue Saves 20 Pups From Flooded Puerto Rico

20 pups have found their way to the Hudson Valley thanks to 2 animal rescue organizations.

If you've been following weather news the last month, you would know that our friends in Puerto Rico and Florida have gotten hit hard by 2 separate hurricanes. Florida is just getting back on its feet after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc and Puerto Rico is picking up the pieces after Hurricane Fiona.

CARE of DC Saves 20 Puppies from Puerto Rico

The Sato Project is dedicated to rescuing abused and abandoned dogs from Puerto Rico and after the devastating hurricane had reached out to Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County.

Sadly, the shelters in Puerto Rico were flooded and overcrowded. That's where CARE of DC stepped up and took in 20 of the pups rescued by The Sato Project. On Thursday, September 29th CARE of DC shared on Facebook about the rescue:

Today they had a very long 9 hour flight. Thanks to Sato and all of their rescue partners 138 animals lives were saved today!!! If you are interested in adopting one of these lucky pups, please visit CAREOfDC. Org and submit an online adoption application or you could help with a small donation, we would be extremely great-full.

What is a Sato Dog?

A Sato dog is smaller in size, weighing up to about 30 pounds, and usually have a little bit of terrier in them. They are smart and fast learners, as reported by The Sato Project, and apparently have the cutest ears that stick right up.

CARE of DC CARE of DC loading...

How to Rescue a Sato Puppy?

The 20 pups rescued by CARE of DC will be up for adoption in the coming weeks. If you're interested in adopting, visit CAREofDC.org and fill out an application today.

This isn't the first time CARE of DC stepped up to help pups in need. In August of 2022, they took in 19 beagle pups saved from inhumane conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia.

Wappingers Animal Rescue Saves 20 Pups from Flooded Puerto Rico Hurricane Fiona has left many Puerto Rico-based animal rescues flooded and overcrowded. CARE of DC in Wappingers Falls stepped up to help find 20 pups their forever homes.

Meet the 19 Beagle Pups Saved By CARE of DC in Wappingers Falls, NY 4,000 beagels were recently saved from terrible conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia. 19 of them are up for adoption through CARE of DC in Wappingers Falls, NY.