Choking Hazard: Toys Sold At Popular New York Stores Recalled
Toys sold at popular stores across New York have been recalled after many infants choked.
Fisher-Price is recalling over 366-thousand plastic dumbbell toys in the U.S. due to a potential choking hazard.
Fisher-Price Issues Recall Due to Choking Hazard
According to officials, the gray caps on the end of the dumbbell toy can come off, posing a choking hazard to infants.
About 366,200 units were sold across the United States. In addition, about 37,850 were sold in Canada.
Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures
Below are photos and more key information regarding the recalled products:
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Sold At Stores Like Walmart, Target, Kohls
The recalled toys were sold at Walmart, Kohls, Fred Meyer, Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, TJMaxx, Buy Buy Baby and Target stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Zulily.com, Target.com and other websites from April 2020 through August 2024 for about $18.
Remedy:
All are told to immediately stop using the recalled dumbbell toy, take it away from young children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a refund. Once you provide proof that the dumbbell part was thrown out, you will be paid $10.
YIKES: Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Customers can keep the remaining toys in the Baby Biceps Gift Set. Proof of purchase, like a receipt, is not required to receive a refund for the dumbbell.
New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores.
New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores
Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva
Top 10 Most Recalled Food Items; How To Stay Safe
Top 10 Most Recalled Food Items & How To Stay Safe
Gallery Credit: Renee Raven
Keep Reading:
New York State Alert- Threat Leads To Ground Beef Recall
New York State Alert- Threat Leads To Ground Beef Recall- April 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler