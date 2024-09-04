Choking Hazard: Toys Sold At Popular New York Stores Recalled

Toys sold at popular stores across New York have been recalled after many infants choked.

Fisher-Price is recalling over 366-thousand plastic dumbbell toys in the U.S. due to a potential choking hazard.

Fisher-Price Issues Recall Due to Choking Hazard

According to officials, the gray caps on the end of the dumbbell toy can come off, posing a choking hazard to infants.

About 366,200 units were sold across the United States. In addition, about 37,850 were sold in Canada.

Below are photos and more key information regarding the recalled products:

Sold At Stores Like Walmart, Target, Kohls

The recalled toys were sold at Walmart, Kohls, Fred Meyer, Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, TJMaxx, Buy Buy Baby and Target stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Zulily.com, Target.com and other websites from April 2020 through August 2024 for about $18.

Remedy:

All are told to immediately stop using the recalled dumbbell toy, take it away from young children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a refund. Once you provide proof that the dumbbell part was thrown out, you will be paid $10.

Customers can keep the remaining toys in the Baby Biceps Gift Set. Proof of purchase, like a receipt, is not required to receive a refund for the dumbbell.

