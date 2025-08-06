Shocking Turn In Death Of 9-Year-Old From Upstate New York

A 9-year-old girl was found dead in Upstate New York. Police just revealed the cause of death and arrested both parents.

New York State Police provided more information after a 9-year-old was found dead in Upstate New York.

Child Found Dead In Watervliet, New York

The child was found dead at a home on 2nd Avenue in Watervliet on Saturday. The child was officially pronounced deceased at Samaritan Hospital.

Police confirmed there was "no perceived threat to the public" adding the investigation was ongoing.

A neighbor said the child often told her she was "hungry."

Cause Of Death Revealed

On Tuesday, police identified the child as Nathalia Warner. An autopsy was conducted at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York.

"Those who knew her will treasure the friendship they shared with a talented, kind and happy person whose memory will long live in the hearts of those she touched during her short life," her obituary reads.

Police say the preliminary results determined the cause of death was "chronic constipation."

According to health officials, chronic constipation is when sometime has multiple symptoms of constipation for three months or longer.

According to New York State Police, Warner's manner of death was "natural causes."

Upstate New York Parents Arrested

New York State Police arrested Jennifer Singleton, 37, and Harold Warner, 33, following an investigation into the living conditions at their home.

Nathalia's obituary confirms Jennifer and Harold are her parents.

Police say they lived with Nathalia and another child in the Watervliet home.

Both were charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

