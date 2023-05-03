Avoid Large Amount Of Cheese, Snacks Sold At New York Supermarkets

Days after a massive amount of snacks were recalled, New York State residents are told to avoid a number of popular cheese products.

On Monday, Price Chopper/Markert 32 announced a massive cheese recall, days after a recall on snacks sold at the supermarket with locations across New York State

Price Chopper Recalls Grated Cheese

Price Chopper/Market 32 issued a voluntary recall on a variety of PICS Grated Cheese.

"The products are being recalled because they do not meet Price Chopper/Market 32’s quality standards," Price Chopper stated in a press release.

The recall is related to all PICS Grated Cheese purchased since December 2022.

Below are the recalled items:

PICS Parmesan Grated Cheese 3oz – UPC 41735 04929

PICS Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz – UPC 41735 04930

PICS Parmesan Grated Cheese 16oz – UPC 41735 02489

PICS Italian Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz – UPC 41735 09321

PICS Hot & Spicy Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz – UPC 41735 00414

PICS Garlic & Herb Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz – UPC 41735 08444

PICS Romano Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz – UPC 41735 04420

PICS 3 Cheese Parmesan Grated Cheese 8oz – UPC 41735 08443

PICS Cotija Grated Cheese 8oz – UPC 41735 04985

"While there are no known harmful side effects from the products, customers who purchased them can return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund," Price Chopper added.

Snacks Sold At Price Chopper Recalled

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported on a massive snacks recall. Among the recalled items were pretzels sold at Price Chopper.

Price Chopper confirmed a recall of the following PICS Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists.

PICS/Price Chopper 10oz Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists D0592023 03/08/2024 Poly bag 41735-05739

PICS/Price Chopper 10oz Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists D0602023 03/08/2024 Poly bag 41735-05739

PICS/Price Chopper 10oz Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists D0662023 03/09/2024 Poly bag 41735-05739

"The manufacturer is recalling this product as it may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen. If you do not have a milk allergy or milk sensitivity, there is no health risk. If you have the affected product, you may return it to your local store for a full refund," Price Chopper said.

