Educated Robot Writes Poems, Cracks Jokes About Hudson Valley, New York

A viral educated robot was impressive when asked about the Hudson Valley.

When scrolling through social media recently you may have seen family or friends sharing screenshots of conversations they've had with an educated robot.

New York State Learns About ChatGPT

In November, OpenAI impressed many with its ChatGPT.

"We’ve trained a model called ChatGPT which interacts in a conversational way. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests," OpenAI writes about ChatGPT.

Since its launch, many spent time asking ChatGPT questions about certain topics.

You can even ask the robot to explain something to you as a 5-year-old, to potentially better understand a scientific topic.

More fun features include asking ChatGPT to write you a poem or joke about almost any topic.

While researching ChatGPT I decided to find out what it knows about the Hudson Valley. The robot gave me interesting information, poems and jokes about the region.

ChatGPT Discusses Hudson Valley, New York

Educated Robot Writes Poem, Cracks Jokes About Hudson Valley, New York

Goal of ChatGPT

The company's goal is to "ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity."

"OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AGI)—by which we mean highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work—benefits all of humanity," OpenAI states. "We will attempt to directly build safe and beneficial AGI, but will also consider our mission fulfilled if our work aids others to achieve this outcome."

Are you as impressed with the CHatGPT as many others and myself?

