‘Chaotic’ Future Leads To State Of Emergency In New York State

The end of a COVID rule could make things "chaotic for a while."

Late Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency as New York State prepares for an influx of asylum seekers.

State Of Emergency Declared In New York State

The Executive Order was issued two days before Title 42 expires on May 11. The COVID pandemic-era rule allowed police to quickly deport migrants found crossing the border in hopes of preventing the spread of contagious diseases.

Hochul issued the State of Emergency in hopes of helping Empire State residents and to help asylum seekers that hope to seek refuge in New York State.

"For more than a year, we have been working closely with Mayor Adams to provide support and advocate for federal resources to address the large numbers of asylum seekers arriving in New York City," Hochul said. "With Title 42 set to expire, the circumstances on the ground are expected to change significantly and this Executive Order will be an important part of our coordinated response. I have spoken to Mayor Adams and County Executives throughout New York as we work to address this situation"

Also on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said the expected migrant surge at the southern border due to Title 42 ending will be “chaotic for a while” adding he's not sure if the United States is prepared for the large flood of migrants arriving from Mexico.

Biden is speaking in the Hudson Valley on Wednesday about the debt ceiling.

Details Of State of Emergency In New York State

The State of Emergency states it "will provide the State with greater flexibility to procure the resources necessary for municipalities to support asylum seekers while also allowing the State to increase the number of National Guard service members providing logistical and operational support."

Executive Order 28 allows:

The State and localities to quickly respond to the anticipated arrivals of asylum seekers. It will allow New York State to mobilize an additional 500 members of the National Guard, who are currently providing logistical and operational support at the Port Authority and shelter sites, bringing the total mobilization to approximately 1,500 service members. It will also allow the State and localities to quickly purchase necessary supplies and resources, including food and equipment.

Hochul also points out the 2024 budget grants New York City over $1 billion to help handle the ongoing migrant crisis.

State Of Emergency In Orange, Rockland Counties

This week, Orange and Rockland counties each declared a State of Emergency over New York City's migrant relocation plan.

Hudson Valley officials made the move after New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to send over 300 migrants to two hotels in the Hudson Valley because of overcrowding in New York City. Adams says New York City is running out of room for asylum seekers.

