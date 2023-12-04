Chances Of A White Christmas For New York State

Dreaming of a White Christmas? Well, we've learned the updated odds for a White Christmas for many parts of New York State.

With Christmas three weeks away we've learned the new odds for a White Christmas.

The National Weather Service released how often there's snow on the ground for a few locations across New York State.

Last Time The Hudson Valley Enjoyed A White Christmas

The last time the Hudson Valley woke up to a White Christmas was 2017. Most of the region had about three inches of snow on the ground. That 2017 Christmas storm wasn't in the forecast until a few days before the holiday.

White Christmas In New York City

The latest odds show New York State currently has a 20 percent chance of seeing snow this Christmas, according to the Online Betting Guide.

Michelle Obama Introduces 2013 White House Holiday Decorations Getty Images loading...

"Sportsbooks experts at OLBG, have profiled the latest betting odds and statistics surrounding the chances of a White Christmas taking place in 2023, including probabilities of it snowing at major airports including New York JFK," a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

