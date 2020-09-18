Central Hudson Warns Customers About New Scam Calls

If you are a Central Hudson customer be aware that there is a new scam going on.

The Facebook post reads:

Scammers are calling again, this time indicating that your utility bill is overpaid and a refund is due. After a recorded message, a live operator will attempt to verify the account number to allegedly process the refund. Never share your account or banking information, and if in doubt, hang up and call Central Hudson at (845) 452-2700.

I don't know about you, but I make sure to never give a penny more to my utility company than I have to. So for me, I would automatically know this is fake. But if you are unsure of it, just hang up and keep your information safe.