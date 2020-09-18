Black Lives Matter, Political Signs Stolen in Hudson Valley

Police are asking for help after many signs were stolen from homeowner's yards in the Hudson Valley.

Over the last week, the Village of Rhinebeck Police has received numerous complaints from homeowners who report that their signs have been stolen from their yards, police say. The majority of these incidents have occurred during the night in the area of North Parsonage Street, South Parsonage Street, Violet Place and Knollwood Road, according to police.

Political campaign and Black Lives Matter signs were reported stolen, police confirmed to Hudson Valley Post. A personalized sign made by a homeowner's child was also taken. The stolen political signs showed support for Joe Biden, Rhinebeck Sgt. Pete Dunn told Hudson Valley Post.

"We urge any residents who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or possibly have home security cameras in the noted areas to please contact the Rhinebeck Police at 845-876-8181. The individual(s) responsible for this theft could face petit larceny and trespassing charges," the Rhinebeck Police Department wrote in a press release.