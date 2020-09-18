There Are Eight Orange Counties In America But New York Was First

There are eight Orange Counties in states across America but New York will always have the distinction of being first.

According to information from Orange Tourism, Orange County was named after William III of Orange who went on to become King of England, Scotland, and Ireland in the late 1600s. The first settlers in the area were of Dutch descent.

Orange County New York was first created in 1683 when the state was split up into 12 counties. But it wasn't until 1798 that it was changed to the boundaries it has today. There was actually friction that lingered between the states of New York and New Jersey regarding the state line that lingered until the early 19th century.

Other states that have an Orange County of their own include:

California

Florida

Indiana

North Carolina

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

But you and I know that New York's Orange County will always be first.