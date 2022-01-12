Celebrity Guests Test Positive After Huge Dutchess County Party

After a massive party in Dutchess County, another celebrity guest has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Savannah Guthrie announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The TODAY co-anchor had recently celebrated her 50th birthday with a huge bash in her hometown of Rhinebeck, New York.

The party, which took place on New Year's Eve, reportedly included a huge guest list of celebrity friends including Guthrie's TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb. Just a few days after the party, Kotb announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The party took place at the brand new Mirabu Inn and Spa in Rhinebeck. According to reports, major safety precautions were put in place for all guests including strict vaccine requirements and testing. In fact, the entire building was rented out for the New Year's Eve event to insure control over everyone who attended.

While some online sources are criticizing the party as a "superspreader" event, it's just as likely, if not even more so, that the TODAY show hosts contracted COVID from another source. The omicron variant is highly contagious and is practically everywhere right now. 30 Rockefeller Plaza, which is where the TODAY show films, has seen several outbreaks of COVID-19, recently affecting the production schedules of Late Night with Seth Meyers and Saturday Night Live.

Other guests of the party, which can be seen by scrolling down below, have not reported falling ill. Experts say that the new strain can develop symptoms up to 10 days after exposure. With the party taking place on New Year's Eve, that window has just closed.

