These 104 Hudson Valley Hometowns Won’t Allow Sales of Legal Weed
Did your hometown make the list?
In 2021, then Gov. Andrew Cuomo legalized recreational marijuana. One year later and sales have yet to start. A start date still hasn't been announced but, officials hope to have sales up and running in early 2022.
Under legislation passed in New York communities in New York State had until Dec. 31, 2021, to opt-out of legal sales of marijuana. Communities that did not make a decision automatically opt-in.
Despite recreational marijuana being legalized many Hudson Valley towns will not allow sales of weed. Below are towns on the list that will not allow marijuana dispensers, according to the Rockefeller Institute of Government.
These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana
Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana
City of Yonkers Tuckahoe Bronxville Mount Vernon White Plains Peekskill Croton on Hudson Cortlandt Buchanan Yorktown New Castle Mount Kisco Bedford Pound Ridge Lewisboro North Salem Somers Harrison Rye Rye Brook Port Chester Greenburgh Mount Pleasant Elmsford North Castle Pleasantville City of Yonkers Tuckahoe Bronxville Mount Vernon Pelham New Rochelle Eastchester Larchmont Mamaroneck Scarsdale Ardsley Pelham New Rochelle Eastchester Larchmont Mamaroneck Scarsdale ArdsleyTown of Blooming Grove, Town and Village of Chester, Town of Cornwall, Town of Crawford, Town of Deerpark,Village of Florida, Town and Village of Goshen, Town of Greenville, Village of Greenwood Lake, Town of Hamptonburgh, Village of Harriman, Village of Highland Falls, Town of Highlands, Village of Maybrook, City of Middletown, Town of Minisink, Town and Village of Monroe, Town of Montgomery, Town of Mount Hope, Town of New Windsor, Village of Otisville, Village of Tuxedo Park, Village of Unionville, Village of Walden, Town of Wallkill, Village of Warwick, Village of Brewster, Town of Carmel, Town of Kent, Village of Nelsonville, Town of Patterson, Town of Philipstown, Town of Putnam Valley, Town of Southeast, Town of Esopus, Town of Saugerties, Town of Shawangunk, Town of Wawarsing, Town of Beekman, Town of Dover, Town of Hyde Park, Town of La Grange, Village of Millbrook, Town of North East, Town and Village of Pawling, Town of Pleasant Valley, Town and Village of Rhinebeck, Town of Stanford, Village of Tivoli, Town of Union Vale, Town of Wappinger, Town of Washington
