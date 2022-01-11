Esopus Firefighters Rescue Dog Stranded on Hudson River Cliff

Rain, shine, warm weather, cold weather. Whatever the conditions may be, the Hudson Valley is always a hiking destination.

Over the weekend, one Ulster County resident took to the popular Black Creek Preserve trail in the Esopus areal with their dog in tow. Scenic Hudson describes the Black Creek trail as "family-friendly" and hiking app All Trails adds:

Black Creek Preserve Trail is a 2.1 mile heavily trafficked loop trail located near Esopus, New York that features a river and is good for all skill levels. The trail offers a number of activity options and is accessible year-round. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on leash.

According to the Esopus Fire Department, while the hiker and their dog were taking the blue trail, the pup fell. The Fire Department wrote on Facebook:

A local resident was hiking with her dog on the Blue Trail when the dog fell down and was stranded in the middle of a cliff, above the river. Upon arrival responders found the dog clinging to a rock cliff, dangerously close to the Hudson River.

While Black Creek Preserve is a fairly easy trail, it brings you right to the Hudson River with no barricade. Thankfully the Esopus Fire Department, along with assistance from the Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad, the dog was brought back to safety.

The Esopus Fire Department explained that rescue crews arrived on the scene within 30 minutes and were able to use their rescue training to "safely remove the dog from the side of the cliff."

