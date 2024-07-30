CDC: Mosquito Bites Just As Scary As Shark Bites In New York

According to top officials, you should be just as worried, if not more worried, about getting bit by a mosquito than a shark.

Earlier this month, several beaches in New York were closed down because of sharks.

Sharks Close Down Many Beaches In New York State

For example, a 7-foot-long shark was spotted swimming about 25 feet from the shore at Lido Beach on Long Island.

Five Attacked By Sharks In New York In Two Days

Last summer a number of people were bit by sharks in New York.

In July 2023, five people were bitten in just two days in and around Long Island.

Did you know that mosquitos kill more people each year than sharks?

World's Deadliest Creature Invades New York State

In fact, mosquitos are the "world's deadliest animal," according to the CDC.

That's why the CDC is pointing out that you should fear mosquitos as mcuh as you fear sharks.

CDC: Mosquito Bites Just As Scary As Shark Bites

"Sure, shark bites are scary, but so are mosquito bites! Mosquitoes can spread diseases like West Nile virus or dengue," the CDC states. "Use EPA-registered insect repellent to keep mosquitoes away."

West Nile Reported In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Several counties in New York State have confirmed mosquitoes recently tested positive for West Nile Virus.

"A bite from a West Nile Virus-infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in some cases, death," the Rockland County Department Of Health stated.

Dengue Virus Infections Reach Historic Numbers

Dengue virus is another potentially deadly virus that's spread by mosquitos. 10 million Americans have already been infected this year, according to the CDC.

Symptoms typically include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, rash, muscle and joint pain, and minor bleeding.

Did you know that there are colors you can wear to avoid getting bit by a mosquito? Or that some New York waters are more infested with sharks than others? Find out more about both below:

