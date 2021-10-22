Tragedy stuck Sunday night on the west coast, as thousands attending a popular bands concert went horribly wrong.

Odds are that you have a friend, or someone in your family that are such big fans of certain artists in music that they would do just about anything to see them perform live. Most of us know someone that shows their love for their favorite band or artist by following them all over the world to see them in concert.

The first group of fans that comes to mind are "Dead Heads", these are fans of the group the Grateful Dead that have been known to travel far and wide back in the day to see the Dead perform live.

The band Phish, is likely the second most popular band with a travelling fan base, know as "Phish Heads". Sadly Phish was performing Sunday night (10/17) at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, when police responded to multiple falls inside the venue.

According to News 10, police have confirmed that two separate falls resulted in two concert goers being hospitalized and one man passing away. Local police along with the San Francisco Medical Examiner have confirmed that the man who died was identified as 47-year-old Ryan Prosser of Athens, New York.

The accident happened sometime around 9 p.m. Sunday, and as officers arrived at the scene they found the Prosser injured inside the venue. His injuries were bad enough that police called for medics to provide medical treatment, but they were unsuccessful. Prosser was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second fall happened about an hour later when two other guests fell from a different area of the venue. Both victims suffered injuries from falling and were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did say that this is an ongoing investigation, and the causes of these falls are unknown at this time.

