‘Catch & Kill’ Everything You Need To Know About Trump’s Indictment in New York
Officials say Donald Trump engaged in a "catch and kill" scheme in New York State. Here's everything you need to know about the allegations.
On Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorney officially laid out the charges against former President Donald Trump
For those looking for more information, Hudson Valley Post obtained the official press release.
Former President Donald Trump Indicted In New York
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. announced the indictment of 76-year-old Donald J. Trump for allegedly falsifying New York business records.
Officials say Trump falsified business records to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election.
Allegations In New York State Against Trump
The Manhattan DA's Office laid out the following allegations:
Officials allege Trump conspired with the National Enquirer and others to "catch and kill" negative stories about him prior to the election.
Trump Responds To New York Charges
Trump responded to the charges made against him Tuesday night from his estate in Florida.
Trump told a crowd he never thought anything "like this could happen in America," adding the only crime he committed was to "fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it."