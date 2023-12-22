Cardi B Shocks Fans, Spreads Holiday Cheer In Hudson Valley, New York

A world-famous singer made a surprising appearance in the Hudson Valley trying to help out local children.

Rapper Cardi B visited with children in Newburgh this week.

Cardi B In Newburgh, Orange County, New York

RD McLymore RD McLymore loading...

Cardi B stopped by the Newburgh Armory in the City Of Newburgh this week.

"Her visit made this holiday season truly special," the Newburgh Armory stated. "Thank you to the team of people who helped put this event on for our families!"

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The rapper was in the City of Newburgh to help the Newburgh Armory meet with children and hand out toys.

"This was awesome and thoughtful of Mr. Kaplan and Ms. Staples who organized this for the children who attended the Newburgh Armory Unity Center programs. I observed the smiles on the children faces as they took pictures with Cardi B and received their toys provided by Toys for Tots," Pastor RD McLymore told Hudson Valley Post in a message.

RD McLymore RD McLymore loading...

Cardi B also took the time to visit with Newburgh families, learn about the armory's programs and support their mission.

"This was something positive that highlights the extraordinary programs and organizations that exist in the City of Newburgh. I want to encourage more of our community children to take advantage of the various organizations programs in the City of Newburgh," McLymore added. "Not because of the celebrity appearances but for what the program offers. Let’s go Newburgh!"

RD McLymore RD McLymore loading...

Cardi B learned about the Newburgh Armory's mission kids read on grade level by the third grade, telling parents in the area to send their children to the armory.

"Hey guys, is your girl, Cardi B. I'm telling you if your kids having problems reading, please bring your kids to the Newburgh Armory. I mean, people pay thousands and hundreds of dollars for the kids that need help reading. And, you know, that's pretty normal. So why not bring them here to the Newburgh Armory," Cardi B said in a video shared by the Newburgh Armory.

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.