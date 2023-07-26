Car thefts are higher than ever. Is your vehicle one of the 10 most popular cars that are getting stolen in New York State?

The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its "Hot Wheels theft report."

The Vehicles Stolen The Most In New York State

A motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, according to the NICB.

"With a 110-year heritage, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's premier not-for-profit organization dedicated exclusively to fighting insurance fraud and crime," National Insurance Crime Bureau states on its website.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, these are the 10 most stolen vehicles in New York State:

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State

July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau over one million cars were stolen in the U.S. in the past year, which marks the highest vehicle theft numbers since 2008 when 1.05 million vehicles were reported stolen.

"“Vehicle theft disrupts lives, causes financial hardship, and undermines community safety. Beyond the economic impact however, vehicle theft can often have an even heavier emotional toll on vehicle owners,” President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau David J. Glawe said in a press release. “Whether it is a single parent relying on their car for work or a family depending on their vehicle for daily activities, the impact of stolen vehicles ripples across all parts of our society.”

