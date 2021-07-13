An innovative new beverage company is introducing the Hudson Valley to cocktails in a can.

Liquid Fables is getting ready to open its doors to the public and unleash its canned cocktails on the Hudson Valley. Owner Matt Green has been in the beer industry for a decade but found his true calling the minute he tried his first canned cocktail. He says that ever since that first sip he's been seeking out different cans on his travels and tinkering at home with his own creations.

That obsession has led Green and his wife, who both grew up in the Hudson Valley, to dive into the world of canned cocktails. The couple recently moved to Beacon where they found available retail space in a 100-year-old building and concocted a plan to open Liquid Fables.

Because the Hudson Valley is full of history and such interesting stories, Green decided to theme his beverages with different fables. The Boy Who Cried Wolf is "a mischievous vodka cocktail with G=ginger and strawberry" while The Lion In Love is described as a "majestic bourbon cocktail with raspberry and maple syrup."

At Liquid Fables, we’re inspired by the legacy of stories. Fables connect us to generations of past and future story-enthusiasts. With each telling our myths and tales change, reflecting different times, places, and perspectives. We created Liquid Fables to celebrate the persistence and adaptability of stories.

liquidfables.com

Liquid Fables will be located at 1 East Main Street in Beacon across from Snooki Shop. According to Green, the store will offer tasting flights and single cans for onsite consumption and a full line up of their core and limited cocktails to go.

Green says that he hopes the Beacon location will be open by the end of July. Right now, the shop's sign is up and finishing touches are being made to the interior of Liquid Fables. The canned beverage maker says to keep an eye on his Instagram page for details about their grand opening.