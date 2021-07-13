A number of Hudson Valley residents, across two counties, are being warned to boil water.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday, Town of Hyde Park officials announced the boil water notice applies to the entire Staatsburg Water System including areas along Old Post Rd., the hamlet of Staatsburg, Albany Post Rd., Prospect St., Mills Cross Rd., extending into the Town of Rhinebeck along Mill Rd., and Cove Rd. In the Hyde Park Water System: East and West Market St., Doty Ave., Hudson Dr., Howard Blvd., Stoutenburgh Dr., Stonegate Dr., Mill Rd., Linden Ln., Sherwood Pl., Circle Dr., Carriage House Ct., Vanderbilt Ln., Scenic Dr., and Huyler Dr.

"Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice," officials stated.

On Friday, the water system lost pressure due to a break in the service line.

"When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water. Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice," officials add.

The service line is currently being repaired. Upon restoration of services, water sampling will be conducted to determine if bacteria or microbes are present.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Saturday, officials noted impacted residents would likely need to boil water for the next four to five days until the required water sampling is completed.

On Monday, officials updated residents and said they will need to boil water until at least Wednesday, adding there's no plan to distribute bottled water.

"The water system is currently being flushed to remove sediment which will hopefully be gone in the next few days. To help remove sediment, residents can turn on any outside taps with the most direct access from the water mains that are used for things like garden hoses so that the sediment is drawn out but not brought into the rest of the pipes in the house," Dutchess County District 4 Legislator Brendan Lawler stated.

A boil water notice was also issued in Kingston on Monday. A reason why wasn't given but Kingston officials released the photo below advising residents in the dark green part of the map to boil their water for two minutes before consuming it.

Kingston Water Department

"This is being done out of an abundance of caution until KWD can conduct testing to confirm that the water is safe to consume. Thank you for your patience," the Kingston Water Department stated.

Keep Scrolling:

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley Some drivers in the Hudson Valley had to be saved from the roofs of their cars.