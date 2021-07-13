Cheers! 9 Hudson Valley Restaurants Make Prestigious National Wine List

Do you like a great glass of wine with your meal out? Thankfully you are not alone. The people behind Wine Spectator (WS) magazine look over thousands of restaurants each year to find wine-worthy places that have great wine lists for everyone to enjoy.

Here are the ones that are in the Hudson Valley area that made the 'Top List." These restaurants made it to this "2021 Best Restaurants for Wine:"

How does a restaurant make it to this annual list? Restaurants have to submit their entire wine list, including winery name, region/location and vintage (the year the wine was made). One thing that I noticed when reading the list this year, was that spelling on the wine list counts with WS even going to say that 'correct spellings are mandatory.'

Depending on how many wines that the restaurant has in their inventory, along with the number of selections that they have for their customers are just two of the ways that restaurants can make it on to this list.

Did WS actually go to inspect each one of the restaurants to see the offerings in person? No, but they are very strict as to who makes the list, allowing only 103 winners to make what is essentially the Grand Poobah award, the "Grand Award."

Do you know of a restaurant that has a great wine list? It can be varied or even showcase wines of a certain region. Feel free to share that with me, via email. Cheers.

