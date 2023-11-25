It's looking pretty good that New York may soon join California in banning five food ingredients.

According to The Center for Science in Public Interest, the first-of-its-kind bill in California is looking to ban the use of certain additives in all food products sold within the state.

Perhaps you’ve heard of what some people have labeled this the "Skittles ban." Contrary to the name given by the public, the bill doesn’t target specific products such as Skittles as a whole but instead focuses on additives such as titanium dioxide, red dye No. 3, brominated vegetable oil, propylparaben, and potassium bromate.

New York has introduced similar legislation, seeking to also ban those additives.

In California, the bill which is known as AB418 has already passed the state Assembly and is currently making its way through the state Senate. If the bill becomes law, these five additives will be banned from all food products for sale in California, excluding animal feed, cosmetics, medicines, personal care items, and household products. What this means is that manufacturers may need to reformulate some candies and ultra-processed foods to comply with the new guidelines.

New York Senate Bill S6055A targets the same five ingredients for a ban on the state's food sales. The good news is that these ingredients are already prohibited for most food uses in the European Union, and many major candy brands, including Skittles, have versions available in EU countries that meet the proposed guidelines.

The reasons behind the potential bans are that while these additives are legal for manufacturers to use in their food products nationwide, they have been heavily restricted or banned completely in the European Union over concerns for consumer safety. The proposed laws in California and New York are seen as proactive measures to protect consumers when the FDA fails to do so.

What is Titanium Dioxide?

Titanium dioxide is a color additive that has been rated as "Avoid" by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) due to evidence that titanium dioxide nanoparticles can accumulate in the body and cause DNA damage.

What is Red Dye No. 3?

Red dye No. 3 has been linked to thyroid tumors in rats and is currently banned from cosmetics and drugs in the United States.

What is Propylparaben?

Propylparaben is another additive that has been banned in Europe because of concerns regarding endocrine disruption and fertility issues.

What is Brominated Vegetable Oil?

Brominated vegetable oil which is used as an emulsifier in beverages, has been associated with potential health risks, including heart lesions and impaired growth and behavioral development.

What is Potassium Bromate?

Potassium bromate is something that is added to processed foods containing flour and is known to cause cancer in animals.

The New York bill has been introduced and passed in committee. If it receives approval from the state Assembly, Senate, and Governor Kathy Hochul, the ban on these five ingredients will take effect beginning on January 1, 2025.

