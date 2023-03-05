Local Legend Brett Hearn to Bring Back Racing School to Orange County, NY

The popular racing school sets a return date to Orange County Fair Speedway.

Brett Hearn is a semi-retired modified stock car driver from Morris County, New Jersey who currently serves as race director at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY.

He got his first taste of racing when he was 8 years old at the Speedway in Middletown, and began driving go-karts at 16. He's amassed 919 wins in a stock car, in a career that has spanned four decades. He won his first-ever Modified feature event at Nazareth Speedway and was the last Modified driver to score a win on the half-mile track before it was torn down and replaced with a strip mall and grocery store.

Hearn competed in twenty NASCAR Busch Series events in his career, spanning from 1985 to 1989; he earned one top 10: a tenth place at Dover International Speedway and earned his best points finish of 41st in 1986.

Learn Racing From a Hudson Valley Area Legend

Back by Popular Demand, Brett Hearn and Brett Hearn Racing Inc. are bringing the Brett Hearn Racing School to the Orange County Fair Speedway in April.

Interested parties can sign up for the event set for April 1 from 9am-5pm. The fee is $375, which includes a driver and a 4-person crew along with one on one coaching. All OCFS Divisions are Welcome. Space is limited. Get more info here.

This is definitely a great opportunity for racers. Check out Brett Hearn in action in the video link below.