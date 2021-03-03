Breakdown of Wind Gust Speeds Around the Hudson Valley

You know what they say about March, in like a lion out like a lamb. Who knew mother nature would take that literally.

Throughout the winter months of 2020 and 2021 in the Hudson Valley, we've seen some intense weather. Especially if you're comparing it to years past. We went from almost 60 degree weather in February 2 years ago, to ice storms and snow storms that brought over a foot of snow to towns scattered across the Valley.

Why wouldn't our introduction to spring be any different?

By the end of this past weekend, we heard the warnings and knew we were in for some windy weather at the beginning of this week. It's safe to say, those warnings were accurate.

The National Weather Service in Albany shared a Tweet from NYS Mesonet at UAlbany with a breakdown of the highest wind gusts throughout New York on Monday March 1st and Tuesday, morning, March 2nd.

According to their Twitter account, the NYS Mesonet at UAlbany is home to "the nation's most advanced Mesonet with 126 real-time weather stations covering the State of New York, including at least one in every county/borough."

Kinderhook in Columbia County had the highest wind gusts near the Hudson Valley, clocking in at 54 MPH.

Several homes lost power and trees and branches saw some damage throughout several counties in the Hudson Valley.

Thankfully, it looks like we're getting a little closer to Spring. HudsonValleyWeather.Com reports that the sun will be shining for the rest of the week, while we'll dip into the upper 40's by Wednesday afternoon.