Is Post Malone Filming an HBO Special in the Hudson Valley?

The Hudson Valley was running in circles Tuesday night, March 2nd. Why? Because a pretty big rockstar made a stop in the Hudson Valley.

If you don't understand the references, let me clear it up for you. Singer/Rapper Post Malone was spotted Tuesday night dining at Hurricane Bar and Grill in Poughkeepsie.

Literally, you couldn't look at your Facebook timeline without seeing his tatted face.

Sighting a celeb like Posty in Poughkeepsie is kind of random, right?

We had to ask the question, why in the world is Post Malone hanging out in Poughkeepsie? We had our own theories. I thought maybe he was looking into buying the airport up for sale in LaGrange, while CJ thought maybe he was scouting The Chance as a future concert venue.

We might be on to something. A listener called in and shared that Post Malone was here in the Hudson Valley to scout out locations for an HBO special.

Now, this is PURELY speculation, as our listener didn't give us a concrete source. When you think about it though, we have an excellent track record when it comes to filming in the Hudson Valley.

Taylor Swift filmed her Disney + special in-studio space in Hudson and Mark Ruffalo just won a Golden Globe for HBO's "I Know This Much is True" which filmed all over Dutchess and Ulster Counties.

Post Malone has been in the Hudson Valley before, albeit for scarier reasons. Back in 2018 Malone's plane had to make an emergency landing at Stewart Airport.

If the news of a Post Malone HBO special is true all I can say is...Wow.