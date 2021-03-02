Show Filmed in Hudson Valley Scores Golden Globe

A television show that was in production for months right here in the Hudson Valley scored an award at the Golden Globe Ceremony last night.

Is the Hudson Valley the rural Hollywood?

More and more films and shows have been produced in the Hudson Valley over the past few years. Residents of the Hudson Valley have started to adjust to seeing casting calls and film crews in the area.

Big productions like A Quiet Place, The Undoing and Succession all had locations filmed in the Hudson Valley.

One major production that was almost filmed exclusively in the Hudson Valley was HBO's I Know This Much is True. The series stars Mark Ruffalo who is trying to release his identical twin brother from a mental hospital.

Mark Ruffalo lives in Orange County, New York.

I think more people in the Hudson Valley were extras in the show than actually saw it on television but at least it wasn't for nothing. According to Deadline, the mini series snagged a Golden Globe.

The Golden Globes were held virtually on NBC.

Ruffalo won Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series. Nicole Kidman was nominated for her performance in The Undoing.

Both Mark Ruffalo and the series is not new to critical acclaim or awards. Ruffalo won an emmy for his work last September.

Have you watched the award winning show yet? Will we get more award winners here locally?

As COVID restrictions start to loosen up we may see more filming in the Hudson Valley soon.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">