Legendary Ulster Diner Closing After Over 50 Years of Service

If you’re from Ulster County, especially the Kingston and Saugerties area, chances are good that you’ve been to the Barclay Heights Diner. Or at the very least, you’ve probably heard of it. I remember eating there years ago when I worked in Kingston. In fact, it’s actually been around since the 1960s. Barclay Heights Diner is like a Saugerties institution, but it looks like its time is coming to an end.

I was surprised and sad to read on facebook today that after almost twenty years, Nick and Linda, the couple who currently operate the Barclay Heights Diner, will be closing the establishment this Sunday, March 7, at 8PM, according to a Facebook post.

The good news is that if you visit the diner this week before it closes, you’ll get to enjoy some great specials. They’ve got a customer appreciation menu available with unbelievable prices and they are offering free delivery if dining in isn’t possible for you. You can also visit Selena’s, Nick and Linda’s place in the Tannersville area.

It’s always sad to see a business close, but there is something particularly melancholy about a business closing when that business has been around for so many years that you don’t remember a time when it wasn’t there. That’s how it seems with the Barclay Heights Diner.

If you’re one of the many patrons who have enjoyed the diner over the years, make sure to get there this week for one last meal. And while you’re in Saugerties, they’ve got a great village with lots of cool stores, so make a day of it. And don’t forget to say thanks to Nick and Linda.