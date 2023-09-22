Bomb Threat Forces Students, Staff To Flee Hudson Valley School

Students and educators were evacuated from their school after an early morning bomb threat was made.

On Thursday just after 7 a.m., the Ramapo Police Department received a report of a security threat involving explosives at Suffern Senior High School.

Bomb Threat At Rockland County, New York School

The Suffern Central School District promptly initiated its evacuation protocol. All students and educators were removed from the building.

The Ramapo Police Department responded with its "tailored" approach to an incident of this "specific nature."

"The response efforts were led by the RPD K9 Unit Supervisor in collaboration with the Ramapo police officer who is assigned as the Suffern High School SRO. Additionally, we received explosive detection canine support from our law enforcement partners," police stated in a press release.

Police from the Rockland County Sheriff's Department, New York State Police, Orange County Sheriff's Department, Bergen County Sheriff's Department, and the Town of Woodbury Police Department helped.

No Bomb Found At Suffern High School

After a search of the school building and surrounding area police deemed the threat a hoax.

"No explosive devices were discovered. Consequently, the district administration deemed it safe to reopen the school to both faculty and students at approximately 10:05 a.m.," the Town of Ramapo Police Department added in its press release.

Criminal Investigation After Bomb Threat In Hudson Valley

The Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division, along with officers assigned to Federal task forces, are actively investigating this matter as a criminal offense, police say.

"They are working to identify and prosecute those responsible for this threat. We appreciate the full cooperation extended by the Suffern Central School District throughout this investigation," police said.

