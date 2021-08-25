Body Found Near Stunning Hudson Valley Road Featured in Commercials

One person was killed in an accident on a famous Hudson Valley road known for its curves and breathtaking views.

On Monday around 9 p.m., New York State Police were contacted by the Town of Deerpark Police Department for assistance after locating an unoccupied motorcycle on the shoulder of State Route 97, in the Hawks Nest Section just outside Port Jervis.

A search was conducted that night using state police aviation and State Police drone. The search was stopped due to heavy fog.

On Tuesday at 9 a.m., state police along with Sparrowbush Fire Department, Port Jervis Fire Department, Lumberland Fire Department, Port Jervis EMS, Deerpark Police Department, Orange County Technical Rescue Team, and U.S. Park Rangers resumed the search for the missing motorcycle operator.

The missing individual was located deceased in the area. This is an ongoing investigation. Police did not release the name of the motorcyclist.

Hawks Nest is a very popular road for motorcyclists. The snake-like route along the Deleware River offers breathtaking views and has been featured in many car commercials, according to I Love New York.

Hawk's Nest is a scenic location just outside Port Jervis. It gets its name because hawks nest in the area. In May, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash there.

In April, a truck nearly drove off the mountain. Those photos are below:

