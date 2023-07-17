Back in January, I shared with you that Big Dogs Brewery was opening its doors in Walden, New York. They officially served their first beer on February 2, 2023, and from the start, they have been pretty straightforward about their brewery and their policies.

They have openly publicized that they are an establishment open to people 18 and older. They have also always allowed leashed pets to accompany their customers outside in nice weather. They serve beer, wine, hard cider, hard seltzer coffee, tea, soda, and water. They usually have live music on the weekends.

Walden New York Brewery Enforces a No Kids Policy

Today (July 14th, 2023) they posted on their social media a reminder to people visiting the brewery that they are an "ADULT ONLY VENUE". They went on to explain in their Facebook post that there are no humans under the age of 18 allowed in the business or on the grounds.

In the post, they stressed that this also means no infants in strollers and no tweens waiting in the car playing with their phones. Big Dogs expects their guest to arrive at the brewery with everyone in the party being at least 18 years of age.

As you can imagine the post is getting many comments and most are in agreement that a brewery is not necessarily the place for kids and that includes babies. There really wasn't a reason given for the policy but Big Dogs did reply to one social media comment with the statement below.

...... we are dog friendly and encourage those who choose to bring their kids out with them to frequent those establishments with that open policy. We love kids but just don’t feel a drinking establishment is a place to have your children at. (Big Dogs Brewery via Facebook)

Big Dogs Brewery is hoping that people will respect their wish to be an Adult Only venue. They have this policy posted clearly all over the property and on their website bigdogsbrewery.com.

