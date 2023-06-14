Big Changes Hiding Behind Tarp at Poughkeepsie Target

Construction is now underway at the Poughkeepsie Target on a new store within the store.

If you've been shopping at the mall recently you've probably noticed that there's lots of work being done at the south parking lot in front of Target. On any given day parts of the lot will be closed as workers resurface and paint the huge parking area. While some areas of the mall have become eerily quiet after the closures of JC Penney and Sears, Target is bustling with activity every day of the week.

According to Target, the Poughkeepsie location is currently undergoing renovations throughout the entire store. Signs posted in the aisles explain that the store is creating a "new look" that promises a better shopping experience with "more to love", Target has already begun instituting changes to the services it provides, including an expansion of its popular curbside pickup.

The next major upgrade planned for the store includes an entirely new section that is currently under wraps -- literally. Upon entering the store from the outside entrance shoppers can't help but notice a huge tarp covering much of the former girls' clothing area. The section of the store just behind the registers is being reimagined as a store-within-a-store.

This isn't the first time Target has sectioned off a portion of its store to make way for a permanent outside business. In 2018 the Poughkeepsie location remodeled the front of the store so Starbucks could move in.

According to Target, the construction in Pougkeepsie is being done to make way for an in-store Ulta Beauty store. Ulta Beauty is the country's largest beauty retailer featuring body, skin and hair care products as well as cosmetics and fragrances. Target has partnered with Ulta to bring the beauty chain into a select number of stores across the country; and apparently, Poughkeepsie is one of those stores.

It's unclear when the new Ulta Beauty section will officially open but work appears to be just beginning. The beauty retailer already has stand-alone locations in Kingston, Middletown, Poughkeepsie and Woodbury.

