Biden’s Visit to Poughkeepsie Thursday: Timeline and Traffic Info

President Joe Biden's visit to the Hudson Valley will come with some traffic challenges on Thursday.

Biden will be making a stop in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Thursday, October 6 and there are some areas you'll need to avoid during specific times during the day.

It was announced on Tuesday that Joe Biden will be visiting the IBM in the Town of Poughkeepsie to talk about job creation in the Hudson Valley. Other local politicians will also be in attendance, including Congressman Sean Maloney. It's rumored that IBM will also be making a big announcement in regard to business in the region.

Anyone who remembers when Bill Clinton visited the area in both 1993 and 2000 knows that a presidential visit comes with traffic difficulties. During a May 21 trip to Dutchess County in 2000 many travelers were stranded as the entire stretch of Route 9 was shut down to allow the motorcade to travel from the Dutchess County Airport to Hyde Park.

Joe Biden Holds Official Presidential Campaign Kickoff Rally In Philadelphia Getty Images loading...

"Major Delays" Expected

According to President Biden's official schedule, his trip to Poughkeepsie will take place between 10:00am and 11:59am. However, the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Management is warning residents to expect delays on Route 9 between Marist and IBM Road in Poughkeepsie until 3pm.

These rolling road closures and delays on Route 9 are expected to result in "heavy delays." Local travelers are being urged to use alternate routes until 3pm.

Local schools dismissing early

According to Spackenkill School district the High School will dismiss at 12:15pm, Todd Middle School will close at 12:45pm and the elementary schools will let out at 1:15pm on Thursday. All afterschool activities for the district are canceled. Parents of students at Faith Christian Academy in Spackenkill report receiving an email from the school stating that they will be dismissing early on Thursday as well due to road closures in the area.

Google Google loading...

Be sure to download our app and turn traffic alerts on, as we will be following the president's schedule and updating you with last-minute traffic information from state police and local authorities.

Get our free mobile app

9 Presidents Who Surprisingly Went to College in New York