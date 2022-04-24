Beware of Ulster County Driveway Scam

Spring Season across the Hudson Valley has turned into scam season.

With the weather turning warmer and more favorable weather heading our way, many Hudson Valley residents are working on the exterior of their homes. From the lawn to the windows and siding, homeowners are making sure their homes are in tip-top shape for the summer.

If you're looking to update your driveway, beware of a current scam going around in the Kingston area. The Ulster County District Attorney’s Division of Consumer Affairs and Ulster County Sheriff's Office is giving their community a heads up about scammers in the area.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office shares:

Ulster County District Attorney’s Division of Consumer Affairs warns homeowners to be alert for driveway repair scams. The office cautions homeowners to be wary of businesses who solicit door-to-door and pressure to have the work done immediately.

If you're unfortunately targeted in the driveway scam, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office suggests the following:

It is best practice to get a written estimate/contract beforehand and to make certain the paperwork has the name, address and telephone number of the business. You should take your time to compare estimates.

It may seem like common knowledge, but it's always good to be prepared. The Ulster County DA's Division of Consumer Affairs as well as the Sheriff's Office also suggests writing down the plate number and getting a detailed vehicle description of the alleged scammer's mode of transportation. You can then reach out to Consumer Affairs at 845-340-3260.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only scam currently making its way around the Hudson Valley. The Orange County Town Clerk's Office warned their residents about an "evil scam" that involves people filing deeds and mortgages under your name.

