Was Mindy Kaling Filming in Poughkeepsie, New York?

Was school back in session in the Hudson Valley for Mindy Kaling?

The hilarious actress, writer, and producer is the mastermind behind the latest clever comedy series on HBO Max, Sex Lives of College Girls. If you didn't know season one of the college coming of age series was filmed right here in the Hudson Valley.

Essex College, a the fictional school where the show is based, made its home at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie back in the summer of 2021. The cast and crew was seen filming all over the Raymond Avenue area and Hudson Valley Film Commission was sharing casting calls every few weeks.

The HBO Max comedy was picked up for season 2, which makes it the first-ever Hudson Valley filmed production to get another season according to Hudson Valley Film Commission.

Mindy Kaling, who created the show along with Justin Noble, shared that filming of season 2 has begun. She shared an image of a table read and we have to admit, that set looks familiar:

That could 100% be Vassar College, right?

Is Season 2 of Sex Lives of College Girls Filming in Poughkeepsie?

Sadly, it looks as if Hollywood magic has tricked us. After a little research (yes, we mean lurking on every single one of the castmember's Instagram stories) we realized that the photos were taken at the Warner Brothers set in California.

Does that mean there is a replica of Vassar College in Hollywood? We have to be honest, if that's the case that is pretty cool, but we would love for the production crews to invade the Hudson Valley again too.

No word yet on when season 2 will air or if they will film anything in the Hudson Valley. Fingers crossed Hollywood on The Hudson will strike again.

Do you recognize any of the places filmed during season 1? Take a look below:

