Just Add Booze! Let Us Help You Make Use of Those Chocolate Bunnies

Easter 2022 has officially come and gone, but what likely isn't gone are all those chocolate bunnies laying around the house. You know, with the giant ears and little candy eyeballs staring in your direction while nestled in their grass-lined basket home.

We were just discussing this on the air this morning, that unlike other holidays like Christmas and even Halloween, Easter is kind of a free-for-all celebration day. Some do brunch, others do dinners, and it's not uncommon to go out for a meal on Easter Sunday. The only common theme across most celebrations is the candy - especially those chocolate bunnies.

What Do We Do With All These Chocolate Bunnies?

As I cleaned up the aftermath of Tropical Storm Turco, aka, my daughter ripping through her baskets yesterday, I realized we have far too many hollow chocolate bunnies for one kid to consume, so what should we do with these?

Enter edible chocolate bunny shot glasses!

ksena32 for Canva ksena32 for Canva loading...

This could have made for a little bit of excitement during last night's dessert, my seventy-something-year-old dad taking shots of Fireball from the bottom half of a chocolate cottontail while my mom pours mint Bailey's into a set of detached bunny ears - I guess there's hope for next year.

Shatterproof Chocolate Bunny Cutting

So how should you dismantle these hollow bunnies without shattering the chocolate? According to Tablespoon, all you need to do is have a very sharp knife, put it in a pot of boiling water, dry it off and bam, you're all set to cut.

and.one for Canva, Yayayoyo for Canva and.one for Canva, Yayayoyo for Canva loading...

Just Add Booze

As far as the best types of booze to put in your bunny shot glasses, think about what will go best with a chocolate base, the aforementioned Bailey's, some of the Pinnacle Vodka flavors, Godiva has a whole line of chocolate-based liquors, Kahlua, or anything Irish creme, peppermint, butterscotch, vanilla or even cinnamon.

karenfoleyphotography for Canva, heyrabbiticons for Canva karenfoleyphotography for Canva, heyrabbiticons for Canva loading...

Now the only thing left to do is figure out what to tell the kids when they realize some of their bunnies have gone missing....

