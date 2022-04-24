The Best Spring Golf Courses Open in the Hudson Valley

Ever since I shared the news about the first Hudson Valley golf courses to open for the 2022 season I feel like Mother Nature has put a whammy on the weather but that hasn't stopped die-hard golfers from hitting their favorite Hudson Valley courses that are now open for the 2022 golf season.

It may be a bit soggy out there for everyone but golfers and the courses they love to play all over the Hudson Valley are figuring out how to work around the rainy weather. Let's just keep our fingers crossed that we don't get a late April snow or worse ice storm that would set everything back a few weeks for sure.

Hudson Valley Golf Courses that are Open for the Season

Maggie Mae's via Facebook Maggie Mae's via Facebook loading...

So where can you head out to play 18 or more holes both weekdays and weekends in the Hudson Valley?

Apple Greens Golf Course Highland New York

Apple Greens Golf Course is officially open for full rounds of golf. This 27-hole golf course is celebrating its 27th year. They are at 161 South Street in Highland call for tees times at 845-883-5500.

New Paltz Golf Course New Paltz New York

The New Paltz Golf Course at 215 Huguenot Street in New Paltz is open and so is Maggie Mae's the restaurant next to the course.

Casperkill Golf Course Poughkeepsie New York

Casperkill Golf Club at 110 Golf Club Lane is open and is ready for all who have waited until April to dust off their clubs.

College Hill Golf Course and McCann Golf Course in Poughkeepsie

College Hill Golf Course in Poughkeepsie and McCann Golf Course in Poughkeepsie are open and ready to book your tee time.

West Point Golf Course in West Point

West Point Golf Course officially opened and they have even announced their intermural golf league which runs from April thru August for those who want to join a league.

Hudson Valley Golf Course to Play in 2022

Top 25 Golf Courses in the Hudson Valley Top 25 Golf Courses in the Hudson Valley: this gallery features the most notable golf courses from Columbia to Rockland County. The Hudson Valley is famous for the rolling terrain and scenic river views which contribute to some of the most elegant golf play in America.

Mini Golf in the Hudson Valley