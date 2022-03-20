It may have been a long cold winter but a sure sign that winter is over and Spring has arrived happened Friday in the Hudson Valley. We had sun and temperatures in the 70s which is always a hint that we may have said goodbye to winter but the true test is our local golf courses.

Yes, golf fans it is official the 2022 Hudson Valley Golf season is officially underway. As of Friday (March 18th, 2022) you can now play a full round of golf for the first time this year. I did some searching to find out just how many courses were actually open and I was able to confirm three. That doesn't mean others won't be quick to follow so I say let the season begin.

Hudson Valley Golf Courses Open for 2022

Apple Greens Golf Club via Facebook Apple Greens Golf Club via Facebook loading...

Apple Greens Golf Course Highland New York

Even though their announcement on Facebook was accompanied by a photo that had snow in it Apple Greens Golf Course officially opened on Friday for full rounds of golf. This 27 hole golf course is celebrating its 27th year. They are at 161 South Street in Highland call for tees times to 845-883-5500.

Maggie Mae's via Facebook Maggie Mae's via Facebook loading...

New Paltz Golf Course New Paltz New York

The New Paltz Golf Course at 215 Huguenot Street in New Paltz announced on their Facebook page on St. Paddy's day that they planned to be opening on Friday and they held true to their word. Maggie Mae's actually shared the photo evidence via their Facebook page. They spotted some golfers enjoying a round on the nine-hole public course that is alongside the restaurant.

Casperkill Golf Club via Facebook Casperkill Golf Club via Facebook loading...

Casperkill Golf Course Poughkeepsie New York

Casperkill Golf Club at 110 Golf Club Lane in Poughkeepsie has not posted that their course is open yet but they have announced that their driving range is up and running so it can't be long until you can hit the course.

Hudson Valley Golf Courses Opening Soon for 2022

UPDATE:

College Hill Golf Course in Poughkeepsie opens Wednesday, March 30th for walking only.

McCann Golf Course in Poughkeepsie opens Friday, April 1st Carts are available based on weather. The Driving Range is open based on weather conditions from 12 PM to 4 PM call in advance.

So if your basketball bracket is blowing up why not shut off the TV and head to the course Hudson Valley golf season has begun for 2022.

