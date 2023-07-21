Jason Aldean Spotted Golfing at Yet Another Hudson Valley Golf Course

FORE!

I'm not sure if that's what he said, but Country singer Jason Aldean was swinging at some golf balls across the Hudson Valley last week. Aldean was in the Sullivan County area last week as he was kicking off his Highway Desperado Tour at Bethel Woods.

Jason Aldean's Hudson Valley Golf Tour

Before the show, the singer took in a few rounds of golf. Earlier this week we learned he shot a few holes at Sullivan Counties oldest golf course, Roscoe Mountain Club. And today we're learning he stopped at a trendy vacation destination.

Villa Roma Resort & Conference Center gets thousands of visitors throughout the year. In warmer months many escape the city life for a taste of the country at Villa Roma for summer vacation.

And from April to November, golfers take advantage of the resort's beautiful golf course.

Jason Aldean was one of those golfers. Villa Roma posted a photo of the singer along with one of their staff members, take a look:

2 rounds of golf at 2 different courses? Jason sure was busy on the green last week.

Golf, Heat Leads to Canceled Jason Aldean Show

With that being said, after his Highway Desperado Tour and his mini Hudson Valley golf tour, Jason was scheduled to hit the stage at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, CT.

Unfortunately, he ran off the stage 20 minutes into his set and never returned. He later shared with fans that he suffered from heat exhaustion and said that playing golf all day before in the heat, plus performing on a hot stage were all factors in getting sick.

Jason Aldean has since rescheduled his XFinity Theater show for July 30th, 2023.

Not a big-time golfer like Mr. Aldean?

