Take it from someone who suffered a house fire 6 years ago. Fire is horrible, scary and destructive. And it’s sad, especially if it brings down a building that’s been standing proudly for over 2 centuries. The people of Windham, NY are feeling that way right now.

Sadly the 1805 Tavern, now known as Christman’s Windham House Country Inn and Golf Resort on Route 23, burned to the ground early Monday morning. Luckily, there were no injuries reported, but the pictures clearly show devastation to the centuries old structure.

Centuries Old Hudson Valley Tavern Tragically Burns to the Ground Pictures of the Fire That Destroyed Christman’s Windham House Country Inn and Golf Resort

We're so sorry for the owners of the resort, the residents of Windham, and the many people who have enjoyed spending time there through the years. Thanks to Sonny Rock for sharing his photos with us.

